Home / India News / 'We want, we want...': DKS supporters as Cong MLAs go into huddle over CM race

'We want, we want...': DKS supporters as Cong MLAs go into huddle over CM race

ByAryan Prakash
May 14, 2023 06:26 PM IST

The Congress is holding a legislative party meeting in Bengaluru to pick the next chief minister of Karnataka.

Ahead of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting in Bengaluru, the supporters of DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are leaving no stone unturned to intensify pitch for their leaders for the post of Karnatana chief minister.

If erecting posters projecting him as the next CM was not enough, supporters of DK Shivakumar gathered outside his residence in Bengaluru and raised slogans of ‘We want DK Shivakumar as CM’.

Shivakumar, who helmed the Congress' victorious campaign in Karnataka as the KPCC chief, has already said there are no differences between him and Siddaramaiah, another aspirant for the CM's post.

DK Shivakumar's supporters raise slogans outside his residence in Bengaluru.(Twitter/ANI)
DK Shivakumar's supporters raise slogans outside his residence in Bengaluru.(Twitter/ANI)

“Some people say that I have differences with Siddaramaiah but I want to clear that there is no difference between us. Many times I have sacrificed for the party and stood with Siddaramaiah ji. I have given cooperation to Siddaramaiah”, ANI quoted the Vokkaliga leader as saying.

Ahead of the Congress legislative party meeting, Shivakumar visited the Sri Kadasiddeshwara Mutt at Nonavinakere in Tumkur.

He sought the blessings of Karibasavavrishabha Desikendra Seer. He later along with his family participated in a special pooja at the shrine of Shri Karibasava.

"This Mutt is a holy place for me. Swamiji has always guided me. Swamiji gave me complete guidance even when the Income Tax raids took place. I asked for 134 seats and I got more than that," he said.

Shivakumar, the Congress' tallest Vokkaliga leader in Karnataka, is a Gandhi family loyalist and is considered as a troubleshooter for the party. He is an eight-term MLA and was instrumental in then Maharashtra chief minister Vilas Rao Deshmukh's victory in a trust vote in 2002. He is also credited for ensuring the victory of Ahmed Patel in the Rajya Sabha elections in Gujarat in 2017 when he huddled Congress MLAs in a resort.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aryan Prakash

    Multimedia journalist with over nine years of experience in print, television and digital media. Books, politics and cinema are an inseparable part of life.

Topics
dk shivakumar karnataka election siddaramaiah + 1 more
dk shivakumar karnataka election siddaramaiah
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 15, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out