'We want, we want...': DKS supporters as Cong MLAs go into huddle over CM race

Ahead of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting in Bengaluru, the supporters of DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are leaving no stone unturned to intensify pitch for their leaders for the post of Karnatana chief minister.



If erecting posters projecting him as the next CM was not enough, supporters of DK Shivakumar gathered outside his residence in Bengaluru and raised slogans of ‘We want DK Shivakumar as CM’.



Shivakumar, who helmed the Congress' victorious campaign in Karnataka as the KPCC chief, has already said there are no differences between him and Siddaramaiah, another aspirant for the CM's post. DK Shivakumar's supporters raise slogans outside his residence in Bengaluru.(Twitter/ANI)

“Some people say that I have differences with Siddaramaiah but I want to clear that there is no difference between us. Many times I have sacrificed for the party and stood with Siddaramaiah ji. I have given cooperation to Siddaramaiah”, ANI quoted the Vokkaliga leader as saying.



Ahead of the Congress legislative party meeting, Shivakumar visited the Sri Kadasiddeshwara Mutt at Nonavinakere in Tumkur.

He sought the blessings of Karibasavavrishabha Desikendra Seer. He later along with his family participated in a special pooja at the shrine of Shri Karibasava.

"This Mutt is a holy place for me. Swamiji has always guided me. Swamiji gave me complete guidance even when the Income Tax raids took place. I asked for 134 seats and I got more than that," he said.



Shivakumar, the Congress' tallest Vokkaliga leader in Karnataka, is a Gandhi family loyalist and is considered as a troubleshooter for the party. He is an eight-term MLA and was instrumental in then Maharashtra chief minister Vilas Rao Deshmukh's victory in a trust vote in 2002. He is also credited for ensuring the victory of Ahmed Patel in the Rajya Sabha elections in Gujarat in 2017 when he huddled Congress MLAs in a resort.

