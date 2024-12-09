Menu Explore
Karnataka man kills estranged girlfriend in front of her 2.5-year-old daughter, dumps body in lake: Report

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Anagha Shrikant Deshpande
Dec 09, 2024 08:03 AM IST

Chiranjeevi, 28, stabbed Trupti, 26, during a confrontation. The body was found in a lake in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru.

In Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru district, a man was arrested for allegedly murdering his estranged girlfriend in front of her 2.5-year-old daughter on Saturday.

The accused has been taken into custody for investigation.
The accused has been taken into custody for investigation.

According to an Indian Express report, the accused, 28-year-old Chiranjeevi, killed Trupti, a 26-year-old married woman and mother of two, in a fit of rage after she refused to continue their relationship.

The incident occurred when Chiranjeevi visited Trupti’s residence in their village. Trupti, who was home with her daughter, was stabbed to death by Chiranjeevi during the confrontation, the report added. He then allegedly dumped her body in a nearby lake, just 500 meters from her house. The body was discovered hours later.

According to police, the two had initially connected on Instagram and began an extra-marital relationship. Three months ago, Trupti had eloped with Chiranjeevi, leaving behind her husband and children. However, following a missing complaint filed by her husband, the police traced the pair and brought them back to the village, the report further added. After this, Trupti reportedly expressed her desire to reconcile with her husband, prompting the police to issue a warning to Chiranjeevi to cease all contact with her.

Chiranjeevi, however, continued to attempt to reach her, but Trupti avoided his calls for nearly two months. Frustrated and enraged, he decided to confront her, leading to the tragic incident.

The accused has been taken into custody for investigation.

(Also Read: Karnataka man rigs hair dryer with explosives to kill girlfriend’s neighbor, arrested: Report)

In another incident, a 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife after she refused his demands to sleep with him.

Shekappa, a resident of Batgera village in Kalaburagi district’s Sedam taluka, reportedly killed his wife, Nagamma, during a heated argument on Sunday.

Following this, Shekappa surrendered to the police. He has been arrested under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(Also Read: Man kills his girlfriend in Bengaluru hotel, stays with dead body overnight: Report)

