Man kills his girlfriend in Bengaluru hotel, stays with dead body overnight: Report

A 19-year-old woman was found dead with multiple stab wounds in a hotel room in Bengaluru's Indiranagar on Tuesday morning, police confirmed. The deceased is identified as Maya Gogoi Rekha, a native of Assam and a YouTube vlogger. Bengaluru Police suspect a 23-year-old man, Aarav Hanoy, who had checked into the hotel with her, would have committed the crime and launched search operations for him. Aarav and Rekha were reportedly dating each other. Bengaluru Police suspect a 23-year-old man, Aarav Hanoy, who had checked into the hotel with her, would have committed the crime. (Shutterstock)

According to reports, the housekeeping staff at Hotel Royal Living in Indiranagar discovered Rekha’s body after Hanoy left the premises. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), D. Devaraj told reporters that the duo had checked into the hotel at around 12:30 pm on November 23. CCTV footage revealed Hanoy left the room at 8:30 am on Tuesday, November 26. Police also suspect that the accused stayed with the dead body overnight in the hotel.

Preliminary investigations suggest premeditation. “Hanoy brought a knife in his bag when he checked in. During their stay, he also ordered a nylon rope through Zepto,” told DCP. “It appears he came prepared to commit murder.”

Rekha’s body was reportedly found with severe injuries, including a fatal stab wound to the chest and head injuries. Police suspect the murder occurred on November 24. Rekha had been living with her sister and cousin at a paying guest facility in Hoodi, Bengaluru.

Her sister informed investigators that Rekha and Hanoy had been in contact for several months. Hanoy, who worked for a private firm in the city, has been untraceable since he left the hotel. His phone remains switched off.

“The motive for the murder will become clear once we apprehend him. He was seen taking a cab after fleeing from the hotel. We are actively searching for him and will catch him soon. ” Devaraj added. The investigation is ongoing.