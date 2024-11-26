Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar hints about Cabinet reshuffle on cards in Karnataka

Amid speculation that a Cabinet reshuffle was on cards, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday indicated about the possibility of such an exercise in the days ahead, as he noted that few ministers have been given a "message" about their term. Karnataka Congress president and deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar. (File Photo)

Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress president, hinted about it, as he referred to the term of office of panchayat chairman being fixed to two years with a message that they will have to demit office after that, and a similar message being given to some ministers too.

He, however, did not elaborate further. But, his comments are being seen as an indication about possible reshuffle in the days ahead.

"... before the President of India (while staking claim to form govt in 2004), she (Sonia Gandhi) said -- I don't want the prime minister post, and let an economist, a Sikh, Manmohan Singh become the prime minister, we have such history....we fix panchayat chairman tenure for an year or six months or two-and-half years, and when we have to make them vacate post after their tenure, (it is so difficult that) god should save us," Shivakumar said.

Addressing the Constitution day event organised by the party here, he said, "Now we have fixed the tenure of the chairmans' to two years. We have given that message to some ministers too. I don't want to discuss it now..."

Later, speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said he will be meeting party high command during his visit to Delhi later this week.

Asked about a high command reviewing the performance of ministers, he said, "I don't know about it, ask the chief minister, AICC general secretary. If I get to know, I will talk..."

To a question about remarks in his speech regarding messages to ministers indicating changes, Shivakumar said, "...(it's) at certain situations, not now, there is time for it, not urgent. We believe in sharing and caring."

There has been a demand from a section of MLAs, who are ministerial aspirants, to be inducted into the Cabinet. Some have openly expressed their wish to become ministers.

