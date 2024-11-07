‘175 km new metro lines to be added by 2026’: Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced on Wednesday that 175 km of new metro lines would be operational in Bengaluru by 2026. Deputy chief minister of Karnataka DK Shivakumar. (ANI)

At a press conference following an inspection of the newly extended line from Nagasandra to Madavara on Tumkur Road, he said, "Thirty km of new metro lines will be added by 2025, and 175 km of new lines by 2026."

Prior to the press conference, the Deputy Chief Minister rode the metro with MP Tejaswi Surya, Nelamangala MLA Srinivasaiah, and Dasarahalli MLA Muniraju, travelling from Yeshwanthpur to Madavara metro station.

"We have completed the first and second phases of the metro, and the Centre has approved the third phase. We have already allocated ₹1,130 crore for new train sets," he added.

Shivakumar further revealed, "Plans are underway to build a pedestrian skywalk at Manjunathanagar metro station. We have also partnered with Indian Railways to jointly develop a pedestrian passage at Yeshwanthpur railway station. A project report has been prepared to develop an underpass at Chikkabidarakallu in collaboration with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). We are also discussing with NHAI the construction of an underpass at Madavara metro station. Commuters travelling to Bengaluru from the Tumakuru side can park their vehicles at BEIC ground and take the metro into the city, thus avoiding traffic."

"The 3-km metro extension from Nagasandra to Madavara will open to the public on an experimental basis tomorrow. We will invite all MPs and other representatives for an official inauguration at a later date," he stated.

Shivakumar noted that the green line currently covers 33.46 km, while the purple line spans 40.5 km. "I would like to thank the Centre and all stakeholders who contributed to making this possible. Bengaluru has the highest metro ridership in the country, demonstrating the metro's role in supporting the city's residents," he added.