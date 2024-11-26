'Bengaluru weather at its best': City basks in hill station vibes, temps may drop to 12°C

Bengaluru is experiencing a hill station-like atmosphere today, with overcast skies and a chilly breeze sweeping across the city. Parts of Bengaluru are even witnessing light drizzles, adding to the cool and cozy vibe. The chill is expected to intensify in December and January, with colder conditions on the horizon.(X)

According to a popular weather blogger, light drizzles in several parts of the city. Areas currently experiencing drizzles include Banaswadi, HBR Layout, Horamavu, Kalyan Nagar, Lingarajapuram, Ramamurthy Nagar, Jalahalli, and Mathikere. As the city's early winter chill sets in, it's the perfect time to enjoy the cozy atmosphere while bundling up in warm layers.

The minimum temperature in both urban and rural areas has been hovering between 15.5°C and 16°C for the past few days, signaling the early onset of winter. As the cold sets in, it's time to bundle up—put on your sweater, gloves, and socks before stepping out.

The weather department has issued a warning that temperatures in Bengaluru could dip further, with a possible drop to 12°C in the coming days, News 18 reported. The chill is expected to intensify in December and January, with colder conditions on the horizon.

How did X users react to Bengaluru weather?

The city's irresistible charm in this weather has sparked a flood of reactions on X (formerly Twitter). One user playfully wrote, "What horrible sins must you have committed in your last birth that God made you stay single in this Bengaluru weather?"

Others chimed in with their love for Bengaluru. "Bengaluru weather is at its best today. People ranting that it's depressing can go back to your city and breathe toxic air. God bless your lungs!" wrote one user. Another added, "Hello #Bengaluru, with weather like this, tell me why people from all over the world wouldn’t come over to you? And why would those who come leave and go back? Time for a hot Nespresso coffee with rusk and biscuits!"

