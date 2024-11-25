Bengaluru’s winter arrives ahead of time and is expected to be colder than usual: Report

Bengaluru residents have pulled out their sweaters and jackets earlier than usual this year as the city experiences a notable drop in temperatures. Over the past few days, minimum temperatures in Bengaluru’s urban and rural areas have hovered between 15.5°C and 16°C, marking an early onset of winter. The usual winter season in Bengaluru begins in December and lasts until early February. (Dhruvnk -Twitter)

The usual winter season in Bengaluru begins in December and lasts until early February. However, this year, the cold weather has arrived ahead of schedule and is expected to be more severe than normal, according to Times of India India. Srinivas Reddy, retired director of the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), stated in a TOI report that this winter could be harsher than previous years.

Northern Karnataka witnesses colder conditions

The chill isn’t confined to Bengaluru alone. Districts in North Karnataka, such as Bidar and Vijayapura, are experiencing a sharp dip in temperatures. Minimum temperatures in these regions have dropped to around 12°C, which is unusual for this time of year. Experts predict that temperatures in Karnataka could decline further by 3°C to 4°C in the coming months.

While Bengaluru may see lows between 12°C and 14°C, northern districts like Bidar could experience frigid mornings with temperatures falling below 10°C.

Why is this winter colder?

Meteorologists attribute the early and severe winter conditions to multiple factors. According to Bangalore Mirror, the phenomenon of La Niña, characterized by lower-than-normal Pacific Ocean surface temperatures, is playing a significant role in the chill.

While dry weather prevails across most parts of Karnataka, Bengaluru and a few other districts are likely to experience rainfall on November 26 and 27. The city is currently witnessing moderate weather with daytime highs of 28°C and lows of 16°C. The humidity level stands at 49 per cent, accompanied by northeast winds at 13 km/h.

Bengaluru and other regions in Karnataka will see temperatures dipping further as the winter season progresses.

(Also Read: Bengaluru News Live Today November 25, 2024 : Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.06 °C, check weather forecast for November 25, 2024)