Vlogger found dead in Bengaluru, police say suspect stayed with body for a day before fleeing

Maya Gogoi, a vlogger from Assam, was found dead in a service apartment in Bengaluru's Indiranagar locality on Tuesday, PTI reported citing police. Maya Gogoi was reportedly working in Koramangala. (YouTube/@mayagogoi8242)

Gogoi was allegedly stabbed to death by her acquaintance, Aarav Harni, who is currently on the run. The suspect hails from Kerala.

Police said that Gogoi and Harni checked into the service apartment three days ago, on November 23, and stayed there, adding that CCTV footage of the premises show the same.

The suspect allegedly stabbed Gogoi multiple times in the chest, killing her on the spot, an India Today report said. A senior police official said that as per preliminary probe, the suspect allegedly stayed with the vlogger's body for an entire day after killing her.

Harni fled the service apartment on Tuesday morning, police said.

A murder case has been registered and teams have been formed to hunt down the suspect, police said.

"We are at the spot and we have sent a team to HSR Layout where she was working, to establish her identity. The accused is from Kerala and we are trying to get more information on that," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) D Devaraj was cited by India Today.

Just two days back, a 24-year-old woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a flat's bathroom in Bengaluru's Nelamangala area.

The deceased, Lakshmi, had reportedly travelled to a relative's house in Nelamangala along with her husband, Venkataramana. She went into the bathroom saying that she would take a quick shower.

But, concerns arose after she did not come out after some time. No sound of running water or geyser was heard. Lakshmi's husband and her relatives knocked on the door but got no response. And as soon as Venkataramana broke open the door, he found his wife lying motionless on the bathroom floor.

What the family as well as the investigators were baffled by were the strange marks on Lakshmi's face. A probe was launched to determine the cause of death and a forensic team was also sent to examine the bathroom and the house.

(with inputs from PTI)