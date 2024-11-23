Ludhiana: Woman found dead, husband accused of murder

A married woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Jawahar Nagar area on Saturday. Kin of the woman accused her husband and in-laws of murder. On being informed, cops reached the spot and sent the body to the civil hospital for a postmortem examination. Married 20 years ago, the deceased had three children. Deceased’s brother says her husband had been harassing her.

The deceased’s brother said her husband informed them that she had collapsed in the house due to low blood pressure. When they reached the house, they found her dead with strangulation marks on her neck, he alleged. Suspecting a murder, they informed the police.

The deceased’s brother stated that his sister was not on good terms with her husband. The couple indulged in a spat over some issue six months ago, but her kin intervened and got the issue resolved, he said, adding that for the past few days, the husband of his sister was harassing her again.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Dharampal, who is investigating the case, said the police have asked the kin of the woman to get an FIR registered. The cause of death would be ascertained after postmortem.