Woman killed, body stuffed in gunny bags found near Mumbai-Pune Expressway

The body of an unidentified woman was found stuffed in two bags near the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, according to police reports on Tuesday. The woman's body was sent for postmortem.(Representational Image)

According to a PTI report, the corpse was found by the workers who were cleaning the Shirgaon Phata area on Monday. They immediately alerted the police, an official from the Talegaon Dabhade police station said.

Victim might have been killed 2 days back: Cops

The preliminary probe in the incident suggests that the deceased victim might have been murdered at least two days ago, as the body had begun to decompose.

However, the investigating officials told PTI that no evidence was found at the scene to help identify the deceased woman but she is believed to be in her mid to late 30s.

The body was found stuffed in the gunny bags and abandoned in the bushes near the expressway.

A case has been registered against unidentified individuals, and the body has been sent to a hospital for a post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier today, the body of a 22-year-old man, who was missing from his home for two days, was found hanging from a tree in Navi Mumbai.

The body was found on a tree on the road leading to Parsik Hill, and the police were alerted, an official said.

The horrific discovery came to light just days after a similar incident took place in Uttar Pradesh where the body of an unidentified woman, who was in her mid-30s was found stuffed in a bag.

The body was found lying in a suitcase near the NH-9 Highway in Hapur earlier this month.

The body was reportedly discovered after some local pedestrians noticed a red-coloured suitcase, lying abandoned on the highway and informed the police. The area was very close to ATMS College under Hapur Kotwali police station.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vineet Bhatnagar confirmed the discovery of the remains.