Two low-intensity explosions hit Chandigarh’s Sector 26, one outside rapper Badshah’s club

Two low-intensity explosions rocked Chandigarh's Sector 26 early Tuesday, one near De'Orra and the other outside Seville, a popular club owned by rapper Badshah. Pieces of broken window glass lie on the floor after an explosion outside a club in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

The first explosion took place around 3.15 am outside Seville, when two unidentified individuals on a motorcycle allegedly detonated an explosive device near the club’s entrance.

However, minutes later, a similar explosion was reported outside De'Orra Club, also shattering its glass windows.

Police officials were promptly alerted to the explosions and quickly reached both sites. A forensic team was dispatched to collect evidence and evaluate the damage.

Initial investigations suggest the blasts were intended as an act of intimidation, with extortion suspected as the likely motive. Police officials are currently examining CCTV footage of the site.



“We received information in the control room that someone here had a personal issue. When the investigating officer arrived at the spot, he found broken glass. The case is still at a preliminary stage and the forensic team is collecting evidence. We received the complaint at 3:25 am,” deputy superintendent of police, Dilbagh Singh Dhaliwal told reporters.

Singh said a case has been registered, and the police are waiting for the forensic team to collect evidence from the scene. He also denied having any information about whether Seville is owned by Badshah.



Earlier in September, panic struck Chandigarh’s upscale Sector 10 area when two individuals in an autorickshaw threw an explosive, believed to be a hand grenade, onto the front verandah of a house.

The house, number 575, belonged to 100-year-old KK Malhotra, a retired principal from an institute in Himachal Pradesh. Malhotra and his wife narrowly escaped the blast, as they had been sitting in the verandah just minutes before the incident and had gone inside the house shortly before the explosion occurred.

The explosion caused damage to several glass windows and flower pots in the verandah. Following the incident, teams from the bomb detection squad and the Central Forensic Science Laboratory were dispatched to the scene.