‘Ensure safety, security of minorities’: India on arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Das in Bangladesh

India on Tuesday said it has noted with deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh, urging Dhaka to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities. Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das. (File Photo)

The Bangladesh police had on Monday arrested Das, the leader of Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote, from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport area in Dhaka.

“We have noted with deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote. This incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh,” the MEA said.

The ministry further said that there are several documented cases of arson and looting of minorities’ homes and business establishments, as well as theft and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples.

“It is unfortunate that while the perpetrators of these incidents remain at large, charges should be pressed against a religious leader presenting legitimate demands through peaceful gatherings. We also note with concern the attacks on minorities protesting peacefully against the arrest of Shri Das,” the MEA said.

The ministry urged Bangladesh authorities “to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, including their right of freedom of peaceful assembly and expression”.