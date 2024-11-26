Bengaluru woman, 24, found dead in bathroom with mysterious marks on face, investigation underway

A routine visit to a relative’s home turned tragic for a 24-year-old woman who was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the bathroom in Bengaluru’s Nelamangala on Sunday. Representational Image.(Shutterstock)

According to Times of India report, the deceased, Lakshmi, was married to Venkataramana, a businessman from Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh. The couple had traveled to Nelamangala to visit a relative, Suhasini. After arriving at the house, Lakshmi excused herself to take a shower, informing the family she would return shortly.

However, concerns arose when Lakshmi did not come out after some time. Family members noticed an unsettling silence — no sound of water running or the geyser operating. Her husband, Venkataramana, knocked on the door repeatedly, but there was no response. Fearing the worst, he broke open the door, only to find Lakshmi lying motionless on the bathroom floor, the report added.

“She was cold to the touch, and strange marks were visible on her face. There were no signs of life,” Venkataramana recounted to the police. The family rushed Lakshmi to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared her brought dead.

Investigation underway

The Nelamangala police, who were called to the scene, launched an investigation to determine the cause of death. The peculiar marks on Lakshmi's face have baffled investigators. A forensic team was deployed to examine the bathroom and surrounding areas, while her body was sent for a postmortem examination at the Nelamangala mortuary.

Venkataramana, visibly shaken, described the incident as incomprehensible. “We were all chatting in the living room around 9.30 a.m. when Lakshmi went to take a bath. By 9.50 a.m., I went to check on her because there was no response. Everything is a mystery. We will fully cooperate with the investigation,” he told TOI.

Police officials are awaiting the postmortem report to uncover the circumstances behind the death.

Meanwhile, the forensic team is analyzing evidence to determine the origin of the strange marks found on Lakshmi’s face.

