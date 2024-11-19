Woman dies in leopard attack in Nelamangala: Official

A 48-year-old woman was mauled to death by a leopard while she was returning home from fields in Nelamangala taluk, Bengaluru Rural district, officials familiar with the matter said, adding that 15 cages have been installed in and around the area to catch the animal. The forest official said that 30 member leopard task force has been pressed into service to catch the animal as soon as possible. (HT)

Bengaluru rural DCF Sarina Chikkaligar said that the incident took place on Sunday at around 6:30 pm near Kambalu Gollarhatti village when the victim, identified as Karimamma, was returning home.

“The incident came to light at around 9 am when Kariamma did not return home by 7 pm as usual. Her family then launched a search. They then found saw some blood and after following it for around 100 metres, her body was found. However, her head was likely eaten by the leopard,” she said.

She further said that the body was sent for a post-mortem examination to the Nelamangala public hospital and a case was registered at Dobbaspet police station.

The body was handed over to family members after conducting autopsy at Nelamangala taluk government hospital. “We have installed 15 trap cameras in various locations and 15 cages to catch the animal at the earliest,” she said.

She further said that 30 member leopard task force has been pressed into service to catch the animal as soon as possible.

After the attack, the villagers began a protest against the forest department.

One of the locals said: “We have no forest guards here. They only come when there’s an attack on humans or animals. There’s no proactive approach to ensure our safety.”

“This is first time that a leopard ate body of a human in our village as previously they used to only attack cattle,” Shambhu lingappa , a villager, told reporters.