Karnataka: Three booked for assault of Datta Maladharis

At least three people were booked for the alleged assault of Datta Maladharis (pilgrims of Datta peetha in Chikkamagaluru) on Thursday night, police officers familiar with the matter said on Friday. The incident took place in Haandi village in Aldur taluk of Chikkamagaluru district. (Representational use)

The incident took place in Haandi village in Aldur taluk of Chikkamagaluru district.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

According to the police, the accused identified as Idris Ahmed, a local gram panchayat member, along with Shabir and Khaleel, allegedly attacked the Datta Maladharis for tying buntings and flags in front of a mosque in the village. The police further said Manjunath (35) and Sunil (24) sustained injuries in the attack.

“It is a small incident, and we have registered a case against three persons following the complaint of Sunil and Manjunath,” Aldur circle inspector M Sathyanarayana said.

“Soon after receiving the information, we rushed to the spot and prevented the escalation of communal tension. We have booked the accused at Aldur police station under sections 323 (voluntarily hurt), 324 (hurting with a dangerous weapon), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (threatening with life), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and further investigation is underway,” he added.

The officer further said that no accused have been arrested, and suitable action will be taken after the celebration is over.

“We have verified that the devotees obtained permission from gram panchayat authorities to fix banners and buntings for Datta Jayanthi celebration. Now the situation is peaceful,” Sathyanarayana added.

The district administration has made all the arrangements for the 10-day Datta Jayanthi celebrations in Dattha peeta Bababudangiri from December 17 to 26. Thousands of devotees participate in the annual celebration. Anusuya Jayanti will be held on December 24. A grand Shobha Yatra will be taken out in Chikkamagaluru city on December 25, and Dattapaduke darshan will be held on December 26.