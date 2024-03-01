 Rameshwaram cafe explosion: ‘Bomb blast’, claims BJP's Tejasvi Surya | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Rameshwaram cafe explosion: ‘Bomb blast’, claims BJP's Tejasvi Surya

Rameshwaram cafe explosion: ‘Bomb blast’, claims BJP's Tejasvi Surya

ByHT News Desk
Mar 01, 2024 05:14 PM IST

“It was nothing in the kitchen that exploded... something that was kept in a bag exploded,” Rameshwaram Cafe's co-founder said.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya claimed that the founder of Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe, rocked by an explosion on Friday, informed him that the blast occurred after a customer left a bag on its premises.

BJP MP National President Tejasvi Surya. (File Photo / ANI)
BJP MP National President Tejasvi Surya. (File Photo / ANI)

Surya, who represents Bengaluru South Constituency, shared on social media platform 'X', "Just spoke to Rameshwaram Cafe founder Sri Nagaraj about the blast in his restaurant. He informed me that the blast occurred because of a bag left by a customer and not any cylinder explosion. One of their employees is injured."

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

ALSO READ- PM Modi has waged a war against dynastic politics: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

The national president of the BJP Yuva Morcha added in the post, "It seems to be a clear case of a bomb blast. Bengaluru demands clear answers from CM Siddaramaiah."

Bomb squad to investigate the explosion

At least five people were injured in Rameshwaram Cafe's explosion in the technology hub, occurring during the busy lunch hour when crowds from nearby offices lined up.

Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda arrived at the incident spot for inspection and a team of bomb detection and disposal squad was dispatched to the eatery.

Authorities are currently investigating the reason behind the explosion.

Two explosions… something in a bag exploded: Cafe co-founder

Divya Raghavendra Rao, co-founder and managing director of the cafe chain, said she was informed of two explosions within 10 seconds of each other.

"It was nothing in the kitchen that exploded, it happened in the area where customers wash their hands ... something that was kept in a bag exploded," Rao told the local TV9 news channel, reported Reuters.

She added that all the injured individuals were now out of danger.

ALSO READ- ‘No need to learn patriotism from BJP’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

What were the accounts of the witnesses?

“Around 1 pm, we heard a huge blast sound. We rushed to the spot and we saw black smog surrounding the area. We saw 5-6 injured people. We, local residents, rushed everyone to the nearest hospital,” a local resident Sabrish Kundali told PTI.

ALSO READ- Strict action if ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans found true: Siddaramaiah

Another onlooker, who came to have lunch at the cafe, said, “At around 1 pm, we heard a huge explosion sound. I heard people saying that it was a cylinder blast. There were around 35-40 people inside. Injured were around 4 employees. Suddenly, the ambulance arrived and took the injured to the nearby hospital,” Adison told PTI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On