Rameshwaram cafe explosion: ‘Bomb blast’, claims BJP's Tejasvi Surya

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya claimed that the founder of Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe, rocked by an explosion on Friday, informed him that the blast occurred after a customer left a bag on its premises. BJP MP National President Tejasvi Surya. (File Photo / ANI)

Surya, who represents Bengaluru South Constituency, shared on social media platform 'X', "Just spoke to Rameshwaram Cafe founder Sri Nagaraj about the blast in his restaurant. He informed me that the blast occurred because of a bag left by a customer and not any cylinder explosion. One of their employees is injured."

The national president of the BJP Yuva Morcha added in the post, "It seems to be a clear case of a bomb blast. Bengaluru demands clear answers from CM Siddaramaiah."

Bomb squad to investigate the explosion

At least five people were injured in Rameshwaram Cafe's explosion in the technology hub, occurring during the busy lunch hour when crowds from nearby offices lined up.

Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda arrived at the incident spot for inspection and a team of bomb detection and disposal squad was dispatched to the eatery.

Authorities are currently investigating the reason behind the explosion.

Two explosions… something in a bag exploded: Cafe co-founder

Divya Raghavendra Rao, co-founder and managing director of the cafe chain, said she was informed of two explosions within 10 seconds of each other.

"It was nothing in the kitchen that exploded, it happened in the area where customers wash their hands ... something that was kept in a bag exploded," Rao told the local TV9 news channel, reported Reuters.

She added that all the injured individuals were now out of danger.

What were the accounts of the witnesses?

“Around 1 pm, we heard a huge blast sound. We rushed to the spot and we saw black smog surrounding the area. We saw 5-6 injured people. We, local residents, rushed everyone to the nearest hospital,” a local resident Sabrish Kundali told PTI.

Another onlooker, who came to have lunch at the cafe, said, “At around 1 pm, we heard a huge explosion sound. I heard people saying that it was a cylinder blast. There were around 35-40 people inside. Injured were around 4 employees. Suddenly, the ambulance arrived and took the injured to the nearby hospital,” Adison told PTI.