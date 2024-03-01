Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: 5 injured as LPG cylinder explodes

Five people were injured in an explosion at Bengaluru's popular eatery The Rameshwaram Cafe in Whitefield on Friday. The cause is suspected to be an LPG cylinder blast, according to police officials. The explosion occurred on Friday.

No casualties have been reported so far, according to news agency PTI. The injured have been shifted to a local hospital and are currently receiving treatment, officials said.

Visuals of the blast were circulating on social media, showing huge crowds which had gathered in the area. A video shared by ANI showed a fire engine had arrived at the spot.

The explosion reportedly caused some damage to the popular eatery's premises. Officials including the police and the fire department rushed to the site to extinguish the fire and prevent further damage.

The Whitefield Fire Station spoke to reporters on the issue and said, “We received a call that a cylinder blast occurred in the Rameshwaram cafe. We reached the spot and we are analysing the situation.”

Forensic experts also arrived at the cafe and are reportedly assessing the exact cause for the blast. Further probe is underway and more details are awaited.

Note: This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.

