Fire breaks out at a cafe in Bengaluru’s Koramangala; no casualties reported

A massive fire broke out at a cafe on the fourth floor of a building on the Tavarekere Main Road in Bengaluru’s Koramangala area on Wednesday, officials said. Visuals showed a person jumping from the fourth floor of the building to escape the fire (Twitter/Video screengrab)

According to officials, the fire broke out around 11:30am at Mudpipe Cafe, a hookah parlour located on the fourth floor of the building and spread to Cult Fitness gym, located on the lower floor.

Four fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the fire, said officials, adding all the people were immediately evacuated safely.

Two bikes parked downstairs and a car inside the showroom near the building are said to have been damaged in the fire, officials said, adding that the fire has been put out.

Visuals surfaced on media platforms showed a person jumping from the fourth floor of the building to escape the fire. He was later admitted to a nearby hospital by the bystanders, according to the eyewitnesses.

“I heard a loud sound of a blast. Everyone was running around and taking videos of the incident,” said Rajkumar, an eyewitness.

According to the eyewitnesses, there were not a lot of people inside at the time of the fire.

According to the people, they had raised the issue of a hook parlour being located near school limits with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), but no action has been initiated.

The cause of the fire is likely due to a short circuit, however, the exact reason is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

