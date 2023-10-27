BBMP orders closure of six restaurants for violation of fire safety norms

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has initiated a crackdown on bars and restaurants with poor compliance of fire safety norms in the city. After the fire safety inspection, the BBMP has issued closure notices to six rooftop establishments for violation of the norms, officials said on Thursday. Out of eight BBMP zones in the city, 67 outlets were inspected in the West Division, 55 in the Mahadevapura Zone, and 42 in Bommanahalli, 33 in South, 22 in West and 10 in Yelahanka. (HT Archives)

The development comes days after a massive fire broke out at Mudpipe hookah cafe in Bengaluru’s Koramangala.

According to the civic body, a total of 234 business establishments were inspected till October 25 in all of the eight zones in the city and notices were issued to 122 establishments, directing them to make modifications or comply with fire safety norms.

Out of eight BBMP zones in the city, 67 outlets were inspected in the West Division, 55 in the Mahadevapura Zone, and 42 in Bommanahalli, 33 in South, 22 in West and 10 in Yelahanka.

“We inspected licenses of 234 establishments under BBMP today [Wednesday]. Notices will be issued to 122 businesses found to be non-compliant, and 6 establishments have been forced to close,” the civic body said.

On Sunday, the BBMP had ordered the shutdown of 10 shops and 74 others were served notices, while on Monday five hotels were closed and 26 businesses were served notices.

BBMP officials familiar with the developments had said similar drive will continue across the city to ensure that the safety guidelines are strictly adhered to.

On 18 October, the fire broke out at Mudpipe cafe on the fourth floor of the building at around 11:30 am and spread to Cult Fitness gym located on the lower floor of the building. The fire also spread to the adjacent building. An employee of the pub jumped from the fourth floor to the ground to escape from the raging fire.

