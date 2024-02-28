 Massive fire breaks out in Mumbai slum, 10 fire tenders deployed | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Mumbai / Massive fire breaks out in Mumbai slum, 10 fire tenders deployed

Massive fire breaks out in Mumbai slum, 10 fire tenders deployed

ByHT News Desk
Feb 28, 2024 08:01 AM IST

The fire broke out in the densely populated slum area of Bhayandar East in Mumbai.

A major fire erupted in the densely populated slum area of Bhayandar East in Mumbai in the early hours of Wednesday. Initial reports indicate that the fire first broke out in a godown in the Azad Nagar area of Bhayandat East and quickly spread through the narrow alleys, engulfing makeshift homes and structures.

A major fire broke out in Azad Nagar in Bhayander East.

10 fire tenders have been deployed to combat the flames raging through the slum, according to Mira Road Fire Brigade.

The cause of the fire in Azad Nagar remains unknown at this time.

(This is a developing story…please check back for updates)

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

