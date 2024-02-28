Massive fire breaks out in Mumbai slum, 10 fire tenders deployed

A major fire erupted in the densely populated slum area of Bhayandar East in Mumbai in the early hours of Wednesday. Initial reports indicate that the fire first broke out in a godown in the Azad Nagar area of Bhayandat East and quickly spread through the narrow alleys, engulfing makeshift homes and structures. A major fire broke out in Azad Nagar in Bhayander East.

10 fire tenders have been deployed to combat the flames raging through the slum, according to Mira Road Fire Brigade.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The cause of the fire in Azad Nagar remains unknown at this time.

(This is a developing story…please check back for updates)