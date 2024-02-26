 Fire breaks out at Greater Noida high-rise, none hurt - Hindustan Times
Fire breaks out at Greater Noida high-rise, none hurt

Fire breaks out at Greater Noida high-rise, none hurt

ByArun Singh, Noida
Feb 27, 2024 06:16 AM IST

A fire broke out at a flat located on the fourth floor of a high-rise building in Greater Noida’s Gaur City 2 on Monday afternoon, a fire and rescue official said. However, the fire got controlled due to the building’s firefighting system before firemen could reach the spot.

It is suspected that an oil lamp that was left lit in the puja room of the fourth floor flat triggered the fire. (HT Photo)
No one was hurt in the incident, as the flat’s inhabitants vacated the premises as soon as the fire started, a fire officer said. The heat of the blaze, however, melted air-conditioner (AC), LED television, and sofa set in the living room of the flat.

“On Monday around 1pm, a local person alerted the fire control room about a major fire at a flat in Saya Zion high-rise building in Gaur City 2, Bisrakh. A fire tender was rushed to the spot. But the fire was already controlled by the building’s firefighting system,” said Ajay Kumar, fire officer, Ecotech 3.

“It came to light that the fire began from the puja room of the flat and started spreading fast. The building’s firefighting system kicked in immediately and controlled the blaze before it engulfed the entire flat,” the officer informed.

“The 5th floor flat’s window was partially burned and the automatic firefighting system of that flat also broke, flooding the entire flat,” he added.

It was suspected that the fire broke out due to an oil lamp that was left burning in the puja room. A woman named Pratima was renting the flat. Just as the fire started, she and her family members vacated the flat, the officer added.

