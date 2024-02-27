Bharwari factory blast follow-up: Explosives, chemicals in incorrect ratio may have triggered fire

Experts and fire officials say that mixing an incorrect ratio of different explosives or chemicals used during the manufacture of fireworks may cause an explosion or fire, and this would also be looked at during the probe into the firecracker blast incident in Kaushambi that claimed seven lives and left 11 others injured. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Police investigation has revealed that large quantities of explosive material used for manufacturing fireworks were stored in different sections of the factory at Bharwari. Moreover, glue used in making fireworks was also stored in the factory in large quantities.

Besides, small plastic pipes, paper, thread etc used in fireworks were also stored there.

An inquiry committee is investigating the reasons behind the fire and explosion at the fireworks factory. Possible reasons include a spark in the generator, short circuit or a burning bidi or cigarette butts thrown by someone.

However, fire officials and experts suspect that mixing different explosive substances during the manufacture of fireworks could also have triggered the explosion and fire. The fire spread causing more blasts in the explosives stored in the unit. Glue stored in containers also played a vital role in the spread of fire which engulfed the whole premises within a few minutes.

Officials said that large quantities of explosives including potassium nitrate, sulphur, phosphorus etc were stored in the factory.

It is suspected that mixing of different explosives triggered a spark. Other things stored at the factory helped the fire acquire a massive form which could not be doused for hours despite efforts by firefighters. Sprinkling of water did not help in controlling the fire following which foam was used by firefighters.

It took around five hours to douse the fire completely.

Chief fire officer Prayagraj RK Pandey said Potassium nitrate, sulphur and carbon are usually used in manufacturing fireworks. However, sometimes factory owners also use sodium nitrate in a small ratio for making more effective fireworks. When mixed with other explosives in a disproportionate ratio, sodium nitrate may trigger fire.

It is possible that some unskilled, new worker may have mixed the explosives in a larger quantity which caused an explosion and fire at the factory. However, CFO Pandey said that exact reasons behind the incident may only be ascertained after a proper enquiry by the bomb disposal squad and other agencies, he added.

Another worker dies, son of factory owner shifted to Delhi

The number of casualties in Kaushambi fireworks factory blasts rose to eight after another worker, identified as Munnalal, succumbed to burn injuries, on Tuesday.

Munnalal, 47, a resident of Chamadha village, received 95% burns and was undergoing treatment at SRN Hospital in Prayagraj. His kin, Manish, said that besides the burns, one leg of Munnalal was also severed in the blast.

Meanwhile, Kausar Ali, the other son of factory owner, Sharafat Ali, was taken to Delhi for treatment. Kausar Ali was seriously injured in the blasts while his brother, Shahid Ali, had died the same day. Sharafat Ali suffered a heart attack following the incident and is also undergoing treatment.