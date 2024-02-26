 Fire breaks out at commercial centre in Mumbai; 37 rescued | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Fire breaks out at commercial centre in Mumbai; 37 rescued

Fire breaks out at commercial centre in Mumbai; 37 rescued

ByHT News Desk
Feb 26, 2024 07:01 PM IST

The incident happened at Options Commercial Centre in Santacruz West region of the city.

A total of 37 individuals were rescued from a commercial centre in Mumbai on Monday after a fire broke out in the building.

A fire broke out at a commercial centre in Mumbai on Monday, said BMC's Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB). (Representational picture)(File photo)
A fire broke out at a commercial centre in Mumbai on Monday, said BMC's Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB). (Representational picture)(File photo)

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) received a call regarding the fire outbreak at the Options Commercial Centre in Santacruz West at 5.22pm.

"Nobody is injured in the fire which broke out at around 5:15 pm," an official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. The official said that the blaze was confined to electric wiring and installations on the second floor.

The fire was primarily confined to electric wiring and installations on the second-floor gala of the commercial building, which spans over two basement levels, a ground floor, and two upper floors.

Four fire engines, one Mobile Fire Tender (MFT), one Quick Response Vehicle (QRV), one Aerial Work Platform (AWTT), two Jet Tanks (JT), and one Turn Table Ladder (TTL) were dispatched to the scene.

As many as 37 persons who were trapped on the second floor and terrace of the building were rescued with the help of the fire brigade.

    HT News Desk

    HT News Desk

Monday, February 26, 2024
