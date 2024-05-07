The Special Investigation Team constituted to investigate the allegations of sexual harassment against Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna will conduct an independent and impartial investigation in which the state government will not interfere, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday. SIT working independently and impartially, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

In a statement, the chief minister rejected BJP leader and lawyer G Devaraje Gowda's allegation that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is being controlled by the state government.

"BJP leader Devaraje Gowda's allegation that the SIT is working on remote control and that it is a rubber stamp of the government is completely untrue. It is a ploy to avoid investigation with malicious intent to protect criminals," Siddaramaiah said in a statement.

The SIT was formed after allegations of sexual exploitation of a large number of women, captured in nearly 3,000 video clips, emerged against Prajwal Revanna, who is seeking re-election from Hassan.

A blue corner notice has been issued against Prajwal Revanna, who is abroad, according to Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara.

Prajwal Revanna is wanted in connection with the alleged sexual harassment cases against him.

His father HD Revanna, the Holenarasipura JD(S) MLA, has been arrested on molestation and kidnapping charges.

Siddaramaiah stressed that the SIT is working in a transparent manner.

"The government is bound to prosecute the culprits, no matter how influential they are. It is with this objective in mind that the SIT has been formed by including selected efficient officers," the chief minister underlined.

He also took a dig at the BJP for crying foul.

"There is no point in BJP leaders shouting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name is being tarnished because of this case. The BJP should have thought this before forming an alliance with JD(S)," Siddaramaiah said.

The JD(S) is contesting the Lok Sabha elections as part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Karnataka.

The chief minister said the success of the SIT investigation is now entirely dependent on the Centre' cooperation.

"The central government should cooperate in bringing the accused Prajwal Revanna, who is said to be abroad, to India. The BJP, which still has a political alliance with the JD(S), needs to clarify its stand," Siddaramaiah said.