'It's Siddaramaiah investigation team': HD Kumaraswamy criticises SIT probe into ‘obscene videos’ case

Former Karnataka CM and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday held a press conference addressing the circulation of 'obscene videos' involving JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna. Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy holds press conference on Tuesday. (hd kumaraswamy-X)(HT_PRINT)

He condemned the dissemination of a pen drive across Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, and Hassan, allegedly orchestrated by police officers on April 21. He also disclosed that a complaint was lodged by Prajwal Revanna's election agent Poornachandra on April 22.

"I'm addressing this PC over a dirty incident which shouldn't have happened in society. On 21st April, a pen drive was circulated throughout the state. It was done by police officers. They circulated it in Bengaluru Rural, Mandya and also in Hassan intentionally," the former CM said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

"Hassan JD(S) candidate Prajwal Revanna's election agent Poornachandra filed a complaint with the Hassan DC and police on 22nd April. At 8 pm on the night of 21st April, a person called Naveen Gowda tweeted to watch Prajwal Revanna's videos. I am not defending anything in those videos. Law has to take its own course, punishment must be given. There is no question of safeguarding anyone, irrespective of who they are," he added.

Expressing concern over the lack of action from the police and the Returning Officer, Kumaraswamy highlighted the need for transparency in investigating those responsible for sharing the videos and pen drive.

"A complaint was filed against Naveen Gowda, Karthik Gowda, Chetan and Puttaraju. No action has been taken against any of them though FIR was filed on 21st April. On 26th April, Returning Officer replied and closed the complaint," he said.

“No action has been taken by the Police or Election Returning Officer till now. Who shared the videos and pen drive? When the voting was happening, CM told at least 100 times that HD Kumaraswamy and JD(S) candidates will lose for sure and JD(S) will lose.”

Kumaraswamy also criticized the ongoing SIT probe into the matter and said, it's not “special investigation team, it's a Siddaramaiah investigation team and Shivakumar investigation team”.

"Truth has to come out. DK Shivakumar had said that Kumaraswamy you cannot win. On 26th April, elections concluded (second phase). Still, no action has been taken against anyone. On 26th April, a letter was written to CM by Nagalakshmi Chowdhary, chairperson of Karnataka State Commission for Women, mentioning "powerful leaders involving in it." On 28th, a complaint was prepared and typed in Bengaluru and sent to Holenarasipura and FIR was lodged there, no issues with that. So, CM formed the SIT quickly. I am understanding what's happening. I thought SIT would do free and fair investigation. But I readied it's not special investigation team, it's a Siddaramaiah investigation team and Shivakumar investigation team," he alleged.

