Media restricted from linking Deve Gowda, HDK to explicit videos

A city civil and sessions court in Bengaluru has issued a restraining order prohibiting media outlets from disseminating false information about former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy about the ongoing proceedings in the sexual abuse case involving Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna. Additional city civil and sessions Judge HA Mohan, while imposing the order, clarified that media organisations are not entirely barred from reporting on the case (hd kumaraswamy-X)

The court’s directive specifically restrains the publication of news that falsely depict the plaintiffs, accompanied by manipulated images, without substantial evidence to support such claims.

“It is ordered that the defendants are temporarily restrained from publishing any news item by falsely depicting the plaintiffs, by showing their photos, without any substantive evidence against them, with an intention to unnecessarily tarnish their image and reputation in the public at large, till next date of hearing. However, it is made clear that the defendants are not totally restrained from publishing, telecasting any news, if they think that, truth is their defence, and they have substantial piece of evidence to defend themselves,” news portal Bar and Bench quoted the court order, issued on May 4, as saying.

The court added that there are no accusations against Gowda and Kumaraswamy concerning the videos depicting sexual abuse or the complaints filed following these allegations.

“Having regard to the sensitivity of the matter involved and the fact with regard to their relationship with Mr Prajwal Revanna, keeping in mind the Judgment of Hon’ble Supreme Court, I am of the opinion that, the right of defendants from publishing articles under the right of defence, cannot be fully restricted. However, to the extent of showing the fake and fabricated news items against these plaintiffs, without any admissible and substantive material, can be prevented by granting the order for a limited period,” the order stated.