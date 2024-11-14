This Bengaluru restaurant from Koramangala packed Swiggy's first ever food order in 2014

The food-delivery aggregator Swiggy’s remarkable journey from Bengaluru’s Koramangala Street to Dalal Street in Mumbai has been the talk of the town for the last few days as the company made its IPO debut on Wednesday. Though Swiggy is now partnered with close to 3,00,000 restaurants across the country, its humble beginnings were with Koramangala's popular restaurants back in 2014. Bengaluru-based Swiggy is now a listed company in National Stock Exchange (NSE)(Bloomberg)

The first order of Swiggy

In many instances, Swiggy co-founder Sriharsha Majety revealed that they had to close with zero orders on the first day of Swiggy’s launch. He also reminisced how the initial staff of Swiggy distributed pamphlets of the food delivery app near Jyoti Nivas College in Koramangala’s 5th block. However, Bengaluru’s popular fast food chain Truffles was one of the first partners of Swiggy which survived the food delivery battle in the country.

Sriharsha said, “When we launched Swiggy on August 6, 2014, we ended the day with zero orders. The next day, we got our first-ever order, marking the true beginning of our journey. Amongst our earliest partners was Truffles, which started with just two orders a day on Swiggy. Since then, they've done as many as 7261 orders daily, showcasing how far we've come together.”

Meanwhile, some unconfirmed reports suggest that Koramangala’s Karama restaurant received the first-ever food order for Swiggy, which is now publicly listed.

During Swiggy’s 10th anniversary recently, Sri Harsha met those Koramangala restaurant owners who initially agreed to come on board with Swiggy. “I had the pleasure of reconnecting with partners like Nathan (Hole in the Wall), Ankeet (Anand Sweets), Avinash (Truffles), Sameer (Chinita), Pavandeep (Tadka Singh), Chethan (Tandoor Hut), Kaashif (Lucknow Street), Roger (Via Milano) and Kashyap (Gramin) who believed in us when food delivery was still an emerging concept. Their trust and partnership have been invaluable, and they are like core founding team members that helped create food delivery in India as we know it today,” the billionaire CEO further said.