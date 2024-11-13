Zomato gives ‘Jai and Veeru’ vibes with special meme for rival Swiggy on IPO day

Zomato has shared a special post for its rival Swiggy on IPO day, which is giving social media users ‘Jai and Veeru’ vibes. Taking to X, Deepinder Goyal’s food delivery service posted a meme for the company, whose share price made a positive debut on the bourses today. Zomato's meme message for its rival Swiggy has won people over.

“You and I... In this beautiful world,” Zomato wrote along with a red heart emoji. The company also shared a meme. The illustration shows two delivery agents, one wearing a Zomato uniform and the other in a Swiggy one, looking at Bombay Stock Exchange, with “Now listed: Swiggy” written on the building’s LED display.

How did Swiggy react?

Commenting on the post, Swiggy replied from its official X handle and wrote, “It’s giving Jai and Veeru vibes.”

Take a look at the post here:

What did social media say?

X users were amused by the meme and posted varied comments to show their reactions. Just like this individual who posted, “Hahaha... Brother hood. Why don't you merge both? That will be a great monopoly with pricing power. Nobody will be able to enter this space then.”

Another added, “Ye bhaichaara mujhe pasand aaya (I liked this brotherhood).” A third joined, “Wow truce for today!” A fourth wrote, “That’s a great gesture, showing how competition should be treated. Thanks Zomato and congrats Swiggy on a 7% return at your IPO listing.”

According to Livemint, Swiggy's share price opened at ₹420 per share on NSE, 7.69% higher than the issue price of ₹390. The share price opened at ₹412 apiece on BSE. The company’s IPO allotment was completed on November 11. People allotted shares received them on their demat accounts on November 12.

What are your thoughts on this meme by Zomato for Swiggy?