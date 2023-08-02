US firm IBC to invest 8,000 crore in Karnataka, set up lithium-ion battery plant

In a major boost to Karnataka's EV industry, the state is all set to get a lithium-ion battery plant in the outskirts of Bengaluru, as the state government and battery manufacturing giant International Battery Company (IBC) on Tuesday entered into an agreement. Lithium batteries are used largely in electric vehicles.

The battery maker signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the state to establish a gigafactory with an investment of ₹8,000 crore, news agency PTI reported. Talks were on since June, when the company had said it is mulling setting up a facility in Karnataka where equipment, parts and other products related to electrification and decarbonisation technologies will be manufactured.

The investment of ₹8,000 crore comes up to 1 billion US dollars. The unit, the second such plant in Karnataka, is expected to be established on a 100-acre land at the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) at Devanahalli in the Bengaluru Rural district.

"After the realisation of the project, the state would have its second Lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility paving the way for becoming the front runner as a Li-ion battery manufacturing state in the country," Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil said.

IBC India Pvt Ltd President Venkatesh Valluri and Department of Commerce and Industries Principal Secretary Dr Selvakumar signed the MoU while Patil was present, the agency said.

The battery making company harped on the importance of recyclable batteries and said its investment would cover land, plant, machinery and building. It also said it will set up "dry rooms and clean rooms" for production of high-quality batteries.

(With inputs from PTI)