Foxconn unit proposes second iPhone plant in Karnataka, to invest 8,800 crore

Taiwanese electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn, which is a major supplier for Apple Inc, has proposed a second manufacturing unit in Karnataka, Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil said on Monday. Its first plant, of around 300 acres, is coming up in the Devanahalli area near Bengaluru. Foxconn's unit, called Foxconn Industrial Internet (Fii), will set up a second plant of around 100 acres in Tumakuru by investing around ₹ 8,800 crore.(REUTERS/Image for representation)

Foxconn's unit, called Foxconn Industrial Internet (Fii), will set up a second plant of around 100 acres in Tumakuru by investing around ₹8,800 crore, a government release stated, according to news agency ANI.

READ | Legal hurdles resolved, 300-acre of land will be given to Foxconn soon: Karnataka Minister MB Patil

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held a meeting with the delegates of the subsidiary and its CEO, Brand Cheng on Monday, wherein industries minister MB Patil and IT minister Priyank Kharge were also present.

The second unit will create 14,000 jobs, the release added. “The delegates of the company will be taken to Tumakuru to examine the available land at Japan Industrial Township in Tumakuru today itself,” it further stated.

READ | Foxconn to make iPhones in Karnataka by next April

The subsidiary manufactures screens, outer coverings and mechanical components needed for phones. In this light, CM Siddaramaiah assured that the state has an ecosystem to enable the growth of industries, and that his government would “take the initiative to make available human resources with the required skill sets”.

"The state is ready to provide full support, offering land required to set up the manufacturing unit, in the 100 acres of land available in the Japanese Industrial Park near (the district headquarters town of) Tumakuru", MB Patil wrote in a tweet.

(With inputs from ANI)