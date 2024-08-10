3 allegedly beaten to death in MP’s Panna over suspicion of occult practice

Bhopal: Three people, including two of a family—the father and his son—were beaten to death after a clash between two groups over suspicion of performing occult practices in Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district, police said on Friday. (Representative Photo)

Police said the incident took place in Kadhna village of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased were identified as Arjun Singh, 60, his son Govind Singh, 30, and his friend Dhoop Singh, 34, all residents of Kadhna village.

Panna, additional superintendent of police (Addl. SP), Aarti Singh, said that two persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, adding that personnel have been deployed in the village after a clash broke between the two groups belonging to the Gond community.

The arrested accused have been identified as Gyan Singh and Tilak Singh.

“There was an old animosity among villagers as a section of villagers suspected that Arjun Singh and others were involved in occult practices. On Thursday, villagers had an altercation. The accused, Gyan and Tilak Singh, along with others, attacked Arjun, his son, and his friend with sticks. They were beaten to death with head injuries”, said the addl. SP.

She said a first information report has been filed against the two accused and a dozen unidentified people under Section 103(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).