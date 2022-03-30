Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Girl raped at VIP circuit house in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa: Police
bhopal news

Girl raped at VIP circuit house in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa: Police

The main accused, Sitaram Das Maharaj alias Samarth Tripathi, is absconding while his accomplice has been arrested
(HT (Representative photo))
(HT (Representative photo))
Published on Mar 30, 2022 09:54 AM IST
Copy Link
ByShruti Tomar

Bhopal: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped at a VIP circuit house in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district, said additional police superintendent Shiv Kumar Verma.

Verma said the main accused, Sitaram Das Maharaj alias Samarth Tripathi, is absconding while his accomplice and notorious criminal Vinod Pandey, who booked the room at the circuit house and brought the girl there, has been arrested. Verma said Tripathi was scheduled to speak on spirituality from April 1 in Satna.

“On Monday, Pandey brought the girl from Satna as she was upset due to some personal problem and sought help from him. Pandey took him to the room, where Tripathi and two others consumed alcohol and forced the girl to consume it. Later, all the people including Pandey came out of the room and locked it from outside. Tripathi raped her and later called Pandey to open the gate. Pandey tried to convince the girl not to speak... [about the assault],” said Verma.

The girl’s family later registered a case. Police have booked the accused under the Indian Penal Code’s Sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 504 (criminal intimidation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 328 (hurt by poison), and 376 D (gang rape) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Police said an inquiry has been ordered to probe who booked the room in the name of a notorious criminal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Shruti Tomar

    She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out