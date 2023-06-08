Home / Cities / Bhopal News / MP government to withdraw cases of Covid-19 protocol violations

MP government to withdraw cases of Covid-19 protocol violations

ByShruti Tomar
Jun 08, 2023 04:17 PM IST

In Madhya Pradesh, more than 1 million people contracted Covid-19, of which 10,786 succumbed to the illness

The Madhya Pradesh government will withdraw over 25,000 cases of violation of Covid-19 guidelines, home minister Narottam Mishra said on Thursday.

Migrant workers travelling to Madhya Pradesh during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020. (Amal KS/HT Photo)
Migrant workers travelling to Madhya Pradesh during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020. (Amal KS/HT Photo)

The state government had invoked prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC during the coronavirus-induced lockdown from March 2020 to January 2022.

During that period, more than 25,000 cases were registered across the state under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and Disaster Mangement Act. Over 13,000 cases were registered in Bhopal, followed by 9,000 cases in Indore.

“Based on the instructions of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the government has decided to withdraw all cases filed under ordinary sections for violation of the guidelines of the lockdown during Covid-19 in Madhya Pradesh,” Mishra said.

According to an officer of the home department, the cases were mainly registered against those who gathered for religious events, marriage, other family and social functions. Many cases were also registered for people roaming on the streets and opening shops during night lockdown.

Most of the cases were sent to district courts for disposal, but now the cases will be withdrawn. Bhopal district prosecution officer Rajendra Upadhyaya said, “The court is disposing the lockdown violation cases as per the seriousness.”

The opposition called it a political stunt.

“The cases had nothing remaining. The court is already disposing it off. Before the assembly elections, the BJP-led state government is withdrawing the case to take credit. BJP leaders can save petty criminals, but the voters will not leave the real criminals of Covid-19 who were responsible for deaths of thousands of people,” said KK Mishra, spokesperson of the MP Congress Committee.

In Madhya Pradesh, more than 1 million people contracted Covid-19, of which 10,786 succumbed to the illness.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Shruti Tomar

    She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

Topics
violation narottam mishra
violation narottam mishra
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out