MP: Man dies by suicide after threat from person accused of abetting daughter’s suicide

A man allegedly died by suicide in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha after he was threatened by another man, who is the prime accused in sexual harassment and abetment of suicide of the former’s daughter, police said on Saturday. (Representative Photo)

The man’s daughter, 18, had died by suicide one-and-half month ago over after accusing six men of sexual harassment, leading to a case being registered in Nateran police station and the arrest of one of them identified as Sudeep Dhakad, police said.

On Saturday, state home minister Narottam Mishra ordered an inquiry under an officer of deputy inspector general (DIG). Speaking to media persons, he has sent the Nateran police station in charge and a head constable to police lines on prima facie charges of negligence.

“Sudeep Dhakad and five others used to harass my niece. We filed a police complaint but nothing happened. On May 27, my niece died by suicide. She left a note accusing six people, including Dhakad of harassing and stalking her continuously,” said the brother of the man who allegedly died by suicide.

Vidisha Police have registered a case of abetment to suicide (section 306 of the Indian Penal Code) against six accused mentioned by both father and daughter in their suicide notes.

Vidisha additional superintendent of police Sameer Yadav has said that they have arrested three people in connection with the incident and are trying to nab others. “Earlier too, the action was taken against the accused according to law. The investigation is going on,” he said.

However, the brother other deceased claimed that Dhakad was out on bail last month and since then he has been harassing his brother for withdrawing the complaint. “Dhakad and eight others were harassing him continuously. He also left a suicide note and wrote nine names in it,” he added.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders staged a protest and accused the police of inaction due to political pressure and they also alleged that Sudeep Dhakad is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker.

“Sudeep Dhakad is a BJP worker. He was harassing the girl and also thrashed her family members. When the FIR [first information report] was registered, the police didn’t arrest Dhakad. Later, the girl died by suicide and police arrested him only under section 306 of IPC. He came out on bail after a month. Two people died because of police inaction,” Congress MLA Shashank Bhargava said.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

