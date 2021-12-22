‘Most unsafe’ hospital, says Cong as MP govt gives grim details of infant deaths

BHOPAL: As many as 37 infants, on average, died daily at the Special Neonatal Care Unit (SNCU) of Bhopal’s Hamidia Hospital over the last five years, Madhya Prades health minister Prabhuram Chaudhary told the state assembly on Tuesday.

“In the past five years, 500,996 infants have been admitted to [the] SNCU and 68301 died. The highest deaths were reported in 2019-20... 14,759,” Chaudhary said in response to Congress lawmaker Jitu Patwari’s question.

Patwari said the hospital’s SNCU is most unsafe in Madhya Pradesh. “The state government should fix responsibility for deaths of infants because deaths of 13% of infants are really a matter of concern. The condition of health facilities is getting worse by the day, but the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government has not shown any concern over it.”

According to the Sample Registration Survey of 2018, the infant mortality rate in Madhya Pradesh was the highest in India with 48 per 1,000 live births.

Chaudhary maintained most of the infants referred to the Hamidia Hospital’s SNCU are in serious condition. “Prematurely born are also admitted to the Hamidia Hospital. I cannot say survival rate is good but doctors do their best to save infants.”

In November, 40 infants were admitted to the hospital when a fire broke out and claimed four lives. Later, 10 infants also died within 48 hours.