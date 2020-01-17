BSF recovers 41-kg heroin, arms along border

cities

Amritsar/Gurdaspur Border Security Force (BSF) personnel recovered 41-kg heroin, arms and ammunition from border out posts (BOPs) along the border with Pakistan in three districts on Friday morning. The jawans of 58 battalion recovered 22.5-kg heroin, around 100 unspent bullets, two mobiles, a dongle and four pair of shoes from the border out post (BOP) Chountra on the Indo-Pak border, under Dorangla police station in Dinanagar of Gurdaspur district.

Overall, the authorities have seized 51-kg heroin along the border in 2020 for an average of around 3kg a day. Gurdaspur BSF DIG Rajesh Sharma said jawans heard some movement by miscreants near the border fencing at Chountra border out post at about 3.55am.

On being challenged, the men fled back to the Pakistan side, forcing the jawans to open fire. However, the smugglers managed to escape taking cover of the fog. During a search that the BSF conducted, the contraband and the arms were recovered in plastic pipe that the smugglers had thrown inside the Indian territory.

12.5kg heroin recovered in Amritsar

At BOP Rajatal in the Amritsar sector, again BSF troops heard movement from the Pakistan side around 6am. “When the jawans began to reach for their guns, the men on the other side threw what they were carrying and fled. Following a search operation in the area, six packets of contraband suspected to be heroin, a China-made pistol with one magazine and nine rounds were recovered,” BSF DIG Bhupinder Singh told the media.

6kg heroin, ₹3 lakh recovered in Tarn Taran

About 4.30 am, troops of the 103rd battalion of the BSF seized around 6kg heroin from the BOP Rajoke in the Tarn Taran district. US currency in $50 denomination amounting to around ₹3 lakh rupees was also recovered during a search after miscreants fled.

BSF mum on police claim of drones used for smuggling

The BSF, however, remained mum on Punjab Police claims that drones were being used to smuggle narcotics and arms/ammunition into the state. At the press conference held to announce the seizures, DIG Bhupinder did not respond to the specific media query of, “Has the BSF seen any movement of drone being used on the border for the purposes of smuggling?”