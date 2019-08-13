BTech student held with 12gm heroin in Panchkula

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 23:39 IST

A BTech student was arrested for carrying 12gm heroin near old Panchkula on Monday.

Inspector Karambir Singh, in-charge Sector 19 crime branch, said the accused was identified as Nitish Sharma, a resident of Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh.

He was arrested from near Jainendra Gurukul School, Sector 1, where he was waiting for a customer to hand over the heroin.

Cops said the accused revealed that he was a drug addict and started supplying heroin to meet his need of drugs. “He used to get the drug from Delhi for around ₹1,500 per gram, and sold it here for up to ₹3,500 per gram,” a policeman said.

He said Sharma was pursuing BTech from a college in Baddi, and was waiting to clear his supplementary exams. He was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the Sector 5 police station.

The accused was produced in a local court on Tuesday and remanded to four-day police custody.

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 23:39 IST