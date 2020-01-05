Bullet-ridden body of Pune bizman found in bushes near Satara canal

cities

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 15:49 IST

PUNE A Pune businessman has been found dead in Satara on Sunday morning, with bullet wounds to his head and chest.

The man has been identified as Chandan Shevani, 48, a resident of Pune.

The body was found in the bushes near a canal in Lonand, Satara, at 8:30am.

“Locals found the body. It has a bullet wound to the back of the head and one on the left side of the chest. There are other injuries on the body. Our seniors are here now. We will know more after some time,” said assistant police inspector Santosh Chaushari of Lonand police station.

Shevani is a resident of the Sadhu Vaswani chowk area near Pune station, where he lives with his family. According to a missing person’s complaint lodged by Shevani’s relatives, he was kidnapped from his home on Saturday night. This complaint was registered at the Bundgarden police station in Pune.

A handwritten note written - English alphabets in phonetic Hindi - was found on his person, according to police. The note allegedly says that he was killed on a particular “bhai’s” orders as he did not pay Rs 2 crore. The veracity of this letter, however, is yet to be ascertained, police said.