Cancer patient’s husband robbed on way to hospital in Ludhiana

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 22:34 IST

Two motorcycle-borne miscreants robbed a 64-year-old man of ₹19,000 and a mobile phone near Sherpur Chowk on Sunday evening when he was on way to pay his wife’s hospital bills.

The victim, Bidhi Chand, of Una of Himachal Pradesh said he had arranged the money for paying the medical bill of his wife, Sulochana Devi, a cancer patient, who underwent surgery at the Mohan Dai Oswal Cancer Hospital here on January 8.

Chand said he had he had returned from Delhi after arranging the money and was walking towards the hospital when the accused waylaid him and threatened to kill him with a sharp-edged weapon before fleeing with the cash and his phone.

On being informed, the Moti Nagar police reached the spot and initiated investigation. Head constable Bua Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case had been registered under Section 379-B (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the unidentified men.

“We are scanning the closed-circuit television cameras (CCTVs) installed in the area to identify the accused,” he said.

Earlier on Saturday evening, miscreants had tried to snatch a bag containing ₹1.6 lakh from an employee of a liquor company in Moti Nagar.