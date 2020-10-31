Celebrate November 8 to 14 as Children’s Week: Maharashtra education department to schools

cities

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 23:42 IST

Ahead of Children’s Day on November 14, the Maharashtra education department has asked schools in the state to celebrate Children’s Week from November 8 to 14.

As a part of the initiative, schools have to conduct activities and upload photographs of celebrations conducted online. During the week, various competitions such as essay writing, elocution and video-making will be organised for students by the schools. The education department has also announced prizes in each category for students between Class 1 and Class 12.

“Teachers can upload photographs of students using the hashtag #baldivas2020. They can share these photographs across social media handles,” stated the circular issued by the education department on Thursday. Taluka and district-level committees will be formed to judge student entries as part of the competition.

Several teachers said that conducting these activities for an entire week will prove to be cumbersome for them at a time when they were struggling to complete their syllabus and exams.

“The department should have left the activities to schools as following a rigorous timetable will be tough at the moment. Also, as some students do not have access to internet, communicating these events to them is a tough task,” said the teacher of a suburban school.

Officials from the education department said that the idea of organising this event is to encourage students to take up activities when schools are online.

“It would give them an opportunity to interact with teachers and peers which will be a good change from daily classes,” said an official from the department.