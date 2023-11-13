close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bandi Chhod Diwas: Use ‘close ties’ with MHA to ensure decision on Rajoana’s mercy plea: Takht jathedar to DSGMC

BySurjit Singh, Amritsar
Nov 14, 2023 05:40 AM IST

In his customary address delivered from Darshani Deodi (entrance to sanctum sanctorum) of Golden Temple on the occasion of Bandi Chhod Diwas (Diwali), he said, “The DSGMC is directed to play meaningful role in this matter. The DSGMC must send a report of its efforts on this issue in 15 days to the Akal Takht”.

Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh on Sunday directed the office-bearers of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) to make efforts to ensure early decision on the mercy plea of Balwant Singh Rajoana, death row convict in former CM Beant Singh assassination case, by using their “close ties” with the Union ministry of home affairs.

The jathedar’s statement came days after Rajoana wrote a letter to the Akal Takht jathedar to direct the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to withdraw the mercy plea filed with the President for commuting death penalty to a life sentence in 2012.

Rajoana, who is lodged in Patiala Central Jail, threatened that he would go on a hunger strike if the plea wasn’t withdrawn. The President had forwarded the mercy plea to the MHA, which is still pending.

Giani Raghbir Singh asked the SGPC to call a gathering of Sikh groups on this issue.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, Damdami Taksal chief Harnam Singh Khalsa and heads of Nihang organisations also addressed the devotees on the occasion.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Surjit Singh

    Surjit Singh is a correspondent. He covers politics and agriculture, besides religious affairs and Indo-Pak border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran.

