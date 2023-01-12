Come April, Ladakh administration to provide residents with fortified wheat to fight anaemia

In a bid to fight deficiency of iron and other key vitamins among the residents of Ladakh, children and women in particular, the UT administration has decided to provide fortified wheat to them beginning April.

As per the National Family Health Survey 5, more than 90% children and women (under different age groups) in Ladakh were found to be anaemic. The UT has a population of nearly three lakh people.

Sharing details, principal secretary and commissioner food safety Dr Pawan Kotwal said, “After it was found in National Family Health Survey 5 that over 90% of children and women in Ladakh have deficiencies of folic acid, vitamin A and D, we decided to provide them fortified food via staple food of the region, rice and wheat”.

Kotwal said with people usually avoiding taking tablets and the absorption being poor, the decision to help fortify the staple diet was taken.

“After we started providing fortified rice through the public distribution system in the region, we found that it not only tasted good but also had a good acceptability among the people. Now, we are mulling to provide fortified wheat to the people from April this year,” he added.

In this context, experts from Karnataka visited Ladakh last year and interacted with mill owners.

Kotwal said, “Fortification machinery is going to be installed at the mills and the expenditure shall be borne by the UT administration. We are providing 9,417 tons of fortified wheat at the identified mills in both the districts of Kargil and Leh, which will be then distributed to ration card holders.”

The health condition has been caused mainly by iron deficiency due to the limited availability of fresh vegetables and fruits in Ladakh.

Kotwal said the FSSAI standards shall be maintained at all times and regular inspections be conducted, adding, “We are making all possible efforts to ensure an anaemia-free Ladakh, with the fortification of foods being one of the ways forward.”

Notably, the administration has already been providing residents fortified rice and making efforts to supply fortified oil, salt and milk to supplement the deficit nutrients.

