News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana: Expressway to connect Faridabad to Jewar airport by June 2025

Haryana: Expressway to connect Faridabad to Jewar airport by June 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 19, 2023 03:43 PM IST

Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala gave details in a written reply to an unstarred question by Congress MLA Neeraj Sharma

The under construction greenfield expressway connecting Faridabad to Jewar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh is stipulated to get completed on June 20, 2025.

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala gave a written reply to an unstarred question by Congress MLA Neeraj Sharma on Tuesday. (HT file photo)
Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala gave a written reply to an unstarred question by Congress MLA Neeraj Sharma on Tuesday. (HT file photo)

This was stated by deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala in a written reply to an unstarred question by Congress MLA Neeraj Sharma on Tuesday.

The reply said the construction work of the expressway by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) was started on June 22, 2023. “The NHAI has informed that entry/exit to Kundli Ghaziabad Palwal (KGP) expressway already exists on the Maujpur Chhainsa-Mohana Road and Mohana village is 6.5 km from the entry/exit,’’ the deputy CM’s reply said.

An interchange at Mohana village to connect Jewar highway with KGP is being developed. “Entry/exit ramps are being developed on Mohana-Baghpur-Falaida Road near Haryana and UP border to facilitate the movement of public from areas of both the states. Since the construction work of KGP related to NHAI, the proposal to construct entry/exit junction on KGP in Mohana of Faridabad-Jewar Airport greenfield expressway will be taken up with NHAI by the state government according to the announcement made by the chief minister,’’ the reply said.

