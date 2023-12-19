Haryana: Speaker asks Congress MLA to leave House for offensive remark

Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Tuesday asked Beri Congress MLA Dr Raghuvir Singh Kadian to leave the House after the legislator remarked whether this is a House or a bucharkhana (slaughter house). The Congress MLA was speaking during zero hour and got irritated after ruling BJP-JJP alliance MLAs tried to interrupt him. The matter was set to rest after the Congress MLA expressed regret. Beri Congress MLA Dr Raghuvir Singh Kadian had to apologise for making an offensive remark in the Haryana assembly on Tuesday. (HT file photo)

“Either he should apologise for calling the House a bucharkhana or leave. This cannot be tolerated. I order his expulsion from the House for the rest of the day’s sitting,” the Speaker said.

Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said such remarks lowered the dignity of the House. “It is not for the first time that this member has made such remarks. It seems to be a habit,” he said.

State home minister Anil Vij told the Speaker that he should get his orders to expel the Congress MLA executed even if it required the assistance of House marshals.

Leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that the Speaker should expunge the remarks made by the Congress MLA. When the Speaker did not agree, Hooda said that Kadian was ready to express regret. Kadian said that he was aware of the norms and dignity of the House and made the remark as the other side was not allowing him to speak. “Though I only said that this is a House and not bucharkhana, I express regret for my remarks,” Kadian said.