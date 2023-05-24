UPSC Civil Services Exams-2022: Haryana IPS officer’s son bags AIR 8

At least 13 candidates from Haryana, including seven girls, have made to the top 100 candidates’ list by clearing the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services examinations-2022, the result of which was declared on Tuesday. Ninth rank holder Kanika Goyal with her family in Kaithal.

The toppers hail from diverse family backgrounds. Some of them are serving officers and others belong to families of serving and retired officers, shopkeepers, teachers, businessmen and farmers.

Aniruddh Yadav, younger son for Haryana IPS officer Manoj Yadava of Uttar Pradesh, secured the All-India Rank (AIR) eight in the CSE-2022 result. An under-training Indian Information Service Officer, Aniruddh is an IIT-Delhi alumnus. His elder brother, Aditya, is a 2018 IAS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre.

Kaithal’s Kanika realises her childhood dream

Kanika Goyal (24) of Kaithal bagged the ninth rank. This was her second attempt. Born in an ordinary family, it was her childhood dream to become an IAS officer. Kanika is the only child of Lakhmi Chand Goyal and Neelam Goyal. Her father runs a grocery store in Kaithal and they live in a joint family. Kanika said in her first attempt, she could not pass the interview. She completed her schooling from Hindu Girls Senior Secondary School, Kaithal, and did her graduation from Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi. She also took online coaching for UPSC.

Fatehabad’s Abhinav who is posted as Delhi SDM rises to top

Abhinav Siwach of Fatehabad’s Gorakhpur village secured the 12th position. He is presently an officer of the Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Island Civil Services (DANICS) and posted as an SDM in Delhi. His father Satbir Siwach is a deputy excise and taxation commissioner (DETC) in Gurugram and uncle Lalit Siwach is Sonepat deputy commissioner. Abhinav said this was his second attempt and he owed his success to his father and teachers.

“I used to study five to six hours daily after completing my training hours. I completed my MBA from Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata, in 2018. I had also served as a naib tehsildar in Haryana before joining as the SDM in Delhi. After completing my MBA, I worked in a multinational company for two hours and had a good package, but later resigned after working for nearly two,” he added.

Ankita Puwar of Jind stood 28th. Ankita’s family belongs to Julana village of Jind but they had shifted to Chandigarh and she completed her education in Chandigarh.

Five from Rewari district also cracked the UPSC exam. Tushar Kumar secured AIR 44 and Nitish Morya AIR 90, Abhiruchi AIR 317, Yogesh Saini AIR 323 and Aarti got 592 rank.

Narayani Bhatia, daughter of former Haryana IPS officer Sanjay Bhatia secured the 45th rank. She is an IPS officer of Haryana cadre and was on study leave.

Farmer’s daughter improves her rank to AIR 72

Muskan Dagar of Sehlanga village in Jhajjar got the 72nd rank. She has improved her rank from last year’s 474th position. She is undergoing training under the Indian Civil Accounts Service (ICAS) in Faridabad. Her father Vikas Dagar is a farmer. She had done her B.Sc from Delhi University’s Hindu college in 2020.

Similarly, Sunil Phogat of Charkhi Dadri secured the 77th position. A BTech degree holder, Sunil cracked the exam in his fourth attempt. Sunil’s father is a retired armyman and mother is a housewife. Sunil relied on self study and prepared for the exam while staying in Delhi.

Nidhi Kaushik of Sonepat bagged the 88th rank. Her father Mukesh Kaushik is a businessman and mother is a homemaker. Nidhi has improved her rank to 88th position from last year’s 286. This was her fourth attempt and she got into the audit department last year and was posted in Chandigarh.

Divyanshi Singla of Sargodha colony of Kaithal got the 95th rank and Panipat’s Muskan Khurana bagged the 98th position in her third attempt. Muskan’s father Vivek Khurana is a businessman and she has done her schooling from Vidya Devi Jindal School in Hisar and graduation from Indraprastha College of Delhi. She is also doing PhD in international affairs.

Ankit of Jind bagged AIR 99 in the exam. His father is a farmer and mother a homemaker. He is presently working as Pilibhit assistant municipal commissioner in Uttar Pradesh.

Manasvi Sharma of Karnal bagged 101st rank in the exam. His father Dr Radhe Shyam Sharma retired as a vice-chancellor of Chaudhary Devi Lal University in Sirsa and this was his fifth attempt. Also, Bhavesh of Tosham in Bhiwani secured the 280th position.

Khattar extends best wishes to toppers

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal extended best wishes to all candidates who passed the UPSC examination, especially those who belong from Haryana. In a statement, the chief minister expressed hope that all candidates who have passed the examination will serve the nation with complete honesty and diligence. “I hope that by taking inspiration from these candidates, other youths of the state will work hard to achieve high goals,” he said.