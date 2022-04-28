Indo-Pak truce deal: Wheat growers on both sides of border reaping rich harvest
Peace has its own dividends for all sections of society and even for countries with a history of conflict. It brings fortune to all. Yet again, farmers on both sides of the 200km long Indo-Pak International Border are reaping a rich harvest of wheat crop because of the ceasefire pact between India and Pakistan.
India and Pakistan had on February 25 last year renewed a mutually brokered truce deal all along the 200km International Border and 744km long Line of Control.
On Tuesday, farmers in Kathua district started harvesting wheat crop on large tracts of land between the Zero Line and the border fence, which earlier could not be cultivated because of the hostilities between the two countries that used to trade heavy fire.
India also had to put up anti-infiltration systems, comprising barbed fence, within its territory to check Pakistani infiltrators, including armed terrorists.
District magistrate of Kathua Rahul Yadav had personally gone to oversee the harvesting of crop at Chandwan in Hiranagar sector where wheat was sown after a gap of two decades.
“Fertile land was abandoned by farmers across the fence on Indo-Pak border for two decades due to security concerns,” said Yadav.
He recalled how farmers demanded compensation from the government for the losses they suffered over the years.
The district administration took up the challenge in 2020 and cultivated on 88.5 acres of land with the help of BSF and agriculture department.
“In 2021, multi-tier committees were constituted by the administration to address the farmers’ concerns and consistent efforts of the government motivated the growers to cultivate on abandoned land,” said Yadav.
About 141 acres of land across the fence was brought under cultivation during the rabi season 2021-22 with active participation of farmers. “Farmers were incentivised under the National Food Security Mission by providing subsidy on seeds, fertiliser, pesticides and land preparation at the rate of ₹9,000 per hectare. Besides, agriculture implements, including tractors and rotavators, were provided on subsidy,” he added.
A senior BSF officer said bulletproof tractors were provided to farmers up to Zero Line.
“We encourage farmers to cultivate their lands beyond the border fence and till Zero Line. Initially, we selected farm land in RS Pura sector of Jammu district and in Kathua district. We were successful in both places and are therefore, hoping to extend it to other sectors.”
“Wherever farmers feel scared or uncomfortable, we provide them with security. We have women constables as well on the IB, who add to the confidence and security of womenfolk,” he added.
-
Ludhiana man hangs self, wife, in-laws booked
A 29-year-old mason was found hanging from the fan in his room on Wednesday. In his suicide note, the victim blamed his wife and The victim's mother, a resident of Ganapati Colony, Ladiya's parents, who are residents of Rasool Garhi village, for forcing him to take the extreme step. The victim's mother, a resident of Ganapati Colony, Ladiya, said her son had married the accused four years ago, and the couple has a daughter. A hunt is on to arrest the accused.
-
17-year-old girl goes missing in Dhandari
Ludhiana Seven days after a 17-year-old girl went missing in Dhandari, the police booked unidentified persons for wrongful confinement on Wednesday. The victim's father said, “On April 20, my daughter left home at around 6.30pm to purchase grocery , but did not return. We looked for her, but to no avail.” The family suspects that the victim was kidnapped. A case has been registered under Section 346 of the Indian Penal Code.
-
Nod to promulgation of income tax ordinance by Himachal cabinet
The Himachal Pradesh cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval for promulgation of Himachal Pradesh Payment of Income Tax on Salaries and Allowances of Certain Categories Ordinance, 2022, from the current financial year. The cabinet had in its last meeting held on April 8 decided that ministers and MLAs will pay income tax on their salaries themselves. Earlier, the income tax of the members of legislative assembly and ministers was paid by the government.
-
23-year-old jumps from first floor of showroom to thwart rape bid in Ludhiana
Barricaded with an intruder who was attempting to sexually assault her, a 23-year-old woman jumped from the second-floor of a showroom in Jamalpur on Radha Swami Road on Wednesday. The victim, who is employed with a private mobile telecommunication company, sustained multiple injuries and was rushed to the Civil Hospital. The accused managed to slip away in the commotion that ensued. The police are trying to verify whether the accused knew the victim.
-
A daunting task ahead for Himachal Congress chief Pratibha
Even as the Congress looks to enhance its performance in Himachal Pradesh with the much-awaited rejig, Pratibha Singh, who has been appointed as the party's new state chief, faces an uphill task of uniting the faction-ridden state unit and countering the 'well-organised' BJP in the upcoming assembly elections. Former HP chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and leader of Congress Legislative Party Mukesh Agnihotri were the top contenders.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics