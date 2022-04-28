Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Indo-Pak truce deal: Wheat growers on both sides of border reaping rich harvest
Indo-Pak truce deal: Wheat growers on both sides of border reaping rich harvest

Farmers in Kathua started harvesting wheat crop on large tracts of land between the Zero Line and the border fence, which earlier could not be cultivated because of the hostilities between the two countries that used to trade heavy fire
Kathua DC Rahul Yadav with officials and farmers near the Zero Line on Indo-Pak border in Jammu. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 28, 2022 02:19 AM IST
ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu

Peace has its own dividends for all sections of society and even for countries with a history of conflict. It brings fortune to all. Yet again, farmers on both sides of the 200km long Indo-Pak International Border are reaping a rich harvest of wheat crop because of the ceasefire pact between India and Pakistan.

India and Pakistan had on February 25 last year renewed a mutually brokered truce deal all along the 200km International Border and 744km long Line of Control.

On Tuesday, farmers in Kathua district started harvesting wheat crop on large tracts of land between the Zero Line and the border fence, which earlier could not be cultivated because of the hostilities between the two countries that used to trade heavy fire.

India also had to put up anti-infiltration systems, comprising barbed fence, within its territory to check Pakistani infiltrators, including armed terrorists.

District magistrate of Kathua Rahul Yadav had personally gone to oversee the harvesting of crop at Chandwan in Hiranagar sector where wheat was sown after a gap of two decades.

“Fertile land was abandoned by farmers across the fence on Indo-Pak border for two decades due to security concerns,” said Yadav.

He recalled how farmers demanded compensation from the government for the losses they suffered over the years.

The district administration took up the challenge in 2020 and cultivated on 88.5 acres of land with the help of BSF and agriculture department.

“In 2021, multi-tier committees were constituted by the administration to address the farmers’ concerns and consistent efforts of the government motivated the growers to cultivate on abandoned land,” said Yadav.

About 141 acres of land across the fence was brought under cultivation during the rabi season 2021-22 with active participation of farmers. “Farmers were incentivised under the National Food Security Mission by providing subsidy on seeds, fertiliser, pesticides and land preparation at the rate of 9,000 per hectare. Besides, agriculture implements, including tractors and rotavators, were provided on subsidy,” he added.

A senior BSF officer said bulletproof tractors were provided to farmers up to Zero Line.

“We encourage farmers to cultivate their lands beyond the border fence and till Zero Line. Initially, we selected farm land in RS Pura sector of Jammu district and in Kathua district. We were successful in both places and are therefore, hoping to extend it to other sectors.”

“Wherever farmers feel scared or uncomfortable, we provide them with security. We have women constables as well on the IB, who add to the confidence and security of womenfolk,” he added.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ravi Krishnan Khajuria

    A principal correspondent, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria is the bureau chief at Jammu. He covers politics, defence, crime, health and civic issues for Jammu city.

