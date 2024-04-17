Kishtwar girl Anmol Rathore bags seventh rank in civil services exam

{New heights} Kishtwar girl Anmol Rathore ranked seventh in the 2023 civil services exam . (HT Photo)

Hailing from Bhaderwah’s Udrana, a remote village around 200 km from Jammu, Anmol Rathore, last year’s topper of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services (JKAS) exams, has secured seventh rank in the UPSC civil services exams, results of which were declared on Tuesday.

The only child of her parents, Anmol Rathore had topped the JKAS exams last year and was currently undergoing administrative training.

“I did my primary schooling from Kishtwar’s New Era Public School before shifting to Jammu along with my parents from where I did my senior secondary school. Thereafter, in 2021 I graduated from Gujarat National Law University in Gandhinagar,” Rathore said.

“Since 2021 I have been preparing for the civil services. In fact, I made my first attempt in 2021 itself. Though I wasn’t prepared, I decided to give it a try. In the first attempt I could not clear my prelims,” she added.

In 2022, she missed the mains cut-off list and subsequent interview by just two marks.

“This was my third attempt. This time around I had decided to give my best and thankfully I did it,” she said.

Preparation for the JKAS exams helped Anmol a lot to crack the UPSC civil services exams.

“I never went to any coaching institute in Delhi. I preferred a main test series and undertook only a crash course, I relied on free material available on YouTube and Telegram. I used this extensively to my advantage,” she said.

Anmol, daughter of retired bank manager Rajive Rathore and a serving principal in the higher education department, Jyoti Parihar Rathore, said she devoted eight hours of study while preparing for the mains.

However, after getting into administrative training for the JKAS, she could devote only three to four hours while preparing for the intervie.

“I have no siblings and being the only child of my parents I had pressure on me to make my parents proud,” Rathore, whose optional was law, said.

The youngster said she cannot pinpoint a single factor that led to success.

“Since my childhood, whenever I used to see a problem, I complained a lot about things not being done properly to my parents and my parents in turn used to tell me the solution. They always asked me to become a DC and resolve the issues yourself. Though it was always in the back of my mind, at a later stage I also realised that civil services would be the right choice for me. After qualifying for the common law admission test in 2016 and completing my graduation in law in 2021, I decided to take up civil services,” she said.