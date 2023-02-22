Ludhiana: 17-yr-old girl, sister suffer burn injuries in LPG cylinder blast

Two sisters suffered burn injuries after a cooking gas cylinder caught fire and exploded at a house in Raju colony on Tajpur road.

The explosion was so strong that it blew the cemented roof of the house. A wall also collapsed due to the impact.

Raj Kumar, owner of the house, who works as a truck driver, said that the incident took place on Monday night when her two daughters – aged 15 and 17 years- were making dinner and suddenly the gas cylinder caught fire.

Sub fire officer Aatish Rai said that one fire tender was pressed into service to douse the flames.

He said that the two girls suffered minor injuries and were given first aid.

Raj Kumar said that his daughters tried to douse the flames and in the process sustained burn injuries. The younger one suffered burns on face, while his elder daughter Rusma suffered an injury on the elbow.

As they raised an alarm, the residents living in the neighbourhood came to their rescue and safely took them out of the house.

Kumar said that valuables worth ₹2.5 lakh kept in the house were also gutted in flames.