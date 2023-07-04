Canada dreams shattered as wife ‘cheats’ man of 28.6 lakh

Moga woman, her father booked for duping man after promising him Canada PR The accused have been identified as Veerpal Kaur of Tarkhan Badh of Moga and her father Baljinder Singh. (istock)

The Sadar Jagraon Police booked a Moga woman and her father for duping her husband of ₹28.69 lakh promising him permanent resident (PR) of Canada.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Harnek Singh Malhi of Kaunke Kalan village, who is the father of the victim, Jagdeep Singh.

Malhi in his complaint stated that his son, Jagdeep had married Veerpal through a middleman, Avtar Singh. He said that Veerpal had cleared IELTS. It was decided that she would first go to Canada and then call Jagdeep there on a spouse visa. Further, it was decided that she will also help Jagdeep in getting Canadian PR in lieu of the condition that his family will bear her entire expenditure.

Malhi alleged that after they spent ₹28.69 lakh to send her to Canada after marriage, she stopped taking Jagdeep’s phone calls. He said they contacted Avtar after whose intervention Veerpal finally called Jagdeep to Canada on a spouse Visa. However, even after Jagdeep reached Canada, Veerpal started living separately and did not provide him necessary documents for his PR.

Sub-Inspector Jugraj Singh, in-charge, Police post Kaunke Kalan, said that the FIR was lodged under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC at Sadar Jagraon police station. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.