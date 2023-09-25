On-target Ramita Jindal inspires young girls back home in Kurukshetra with Asian Games medals

{Asian Games star} Ramita Jindal posing with her Asian Games medals. (HT Photo)

Kurukshetra’s Ladwa erupted in celebrations on Sunday as the local 19-year-old teen Ramita Jindal announced her arrival on the big stage, bagging two medals — including an individual bronze — in the shooting competition at the 2023 Asian Games being held in Hangzhou, China.

The BCom second-year student shot a score of 230.1, including a clutch 10.8, en-route to the individual bronze in the 10-m air rifle discipline.

Ramita was also part of the Indian women’s shooting team — Ramita, Ashi Chouksey and Mehuli Ghosh — which bagged silver in the women’s 10-m air rifle team event with a combined score of 1,886.0.

Phone calls from friends and other acquaintances to marvel at the achievement are pouring in. People now want to know how she picked up her sport and trace her journey so they send their own children down the same path and her parents could not be prouder.

Her mother Sonika Jindal says she cannot wait to welcome Ramita with her favourite burfi before bouncing on a cross-country video call to speak with her daughter.

Ramita’s father, Arvind Jindal, an advocate, said, “Not only the family but the entire Ladwa town happy and proud of my daughter over her achievement as she has given a new identity to our town.”

“Ramita has been ahead in every field, be it studies or sports and she was also good at study and spent most of the time in study or practice”, he added, beaming at his daughter’s achievement.

Recalling the “tough” journey, Arvind said she had joined an academy in Ladwa at a young age, adding that she would walk all the way on dirt tracks for lessons no matter the weather on the day. Ramita eventually shifted bases to Chennai for further training.

